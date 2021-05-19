Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blue Violet

Moniara & Co.

Blue Violet
Blue Violet
Hire Me
  • Save
Moniara & Co. minimal brand identity beuty typography logodesign brand branding
Download color palette

Based in Rio de Janeiro, Moniara & Co is a salon, where the logo itself and the font were connected resulting in an elegant and exclusive combination. Its colors involve and highlight even more its charm and is the secret to a harmonic communication with beauty.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Blue Violet
Blue Violet
Awaken your Confident
Hire Me

More by Blue Violet

View profile
    • Like