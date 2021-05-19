Unkut — Webdesign

Maxime Gillet-Thébault

Webdesign and interaction design realized in 2016 for the redesign of the Unkut brand website. Unkut is a French ready-to-wear brand created by the rapper Booba. The goal was to refresh the website and bring a much more visual and important aspect compared to the previous site. The emphasis was put on minimalism to be in line with current trends, and to bring a raw side that fits well with the world of streetwear /urban wear. From a technical point of view, it was necessary to keep a backbone to facilitate the migration to Magento and keep the tools already used. Finally, it was a question of proposing a version optimized on the different devices for a pleasant user experience thanks to a new responsive design.

