Maxime Gillet-Thébault

Ringstar France - Webdesign

Ringstar France - Webdesign promotion exhibition combat ring boxer fighter fight ahtlete boxing webdesign sport brand design branding brand identity graphic design art direction
A website mockup created for a client for whom I already had the opportunity to work on another project. Ringstar France is a boxing promoter that organizes international boxing fights. The company is notably the exclusive organizer of the fights of Olympic boxing champion Tony Yoka (Rio 2016 Olympic games)

View the full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/105182367/Ringstar-France-Webdesign

