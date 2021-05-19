Trending designs to inspire you
A website mockup created for a client for whom I already had the opportunity to work on another project. Ringstar France is a boxing promoter that organizes international boxing fights. The company is notably the exclusive organizer of the fights of Olympic boxing champion Tony Yoka (Rio 2016 Olympic games)
View the full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/105182367/Ringstar-France-Webdesign