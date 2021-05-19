Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pretty Lethal Designs

Ivy Hill brand concepts

Pretty Lethal Designs
Pretty Lethal Designs
Ivy Hill brand concepts
Hey Dribbble friends,

here's a handful of our early brand element concepts for Ivy Hill dispensary at the Parkway Theater. These designs were inspired by the theater's 1920's art deco styling, but with a modern twist.

Posted on May 19, 2021
Pretty Lethal Designs
Pretty Lethal Designs

