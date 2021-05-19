Ivy Hill brand concepts

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbble friends,
here's a handful of our early brand element concepts for Ivy Hill dispensary at the Parkway Theater. These designs were inspired by the theater's 1920's art deco styling, but with a modern twist.