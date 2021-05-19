Trending designs to inspire you
Board for freelance & contract work
This was loosely inspired by another project I had hoped to be hired for. Sadly, I wasn't even able to interview and discuss the idea. As with before, I decided to go ahead and create the idea I was so excited about. This time, the original idea grew--while I listened to Another Space Song and Space Bound back to back, hence the name. I honestly have no idea what the plants are about--they're from the original job posting--but I kind of love them and the fact that they're breaking into his helmet is just a happy accident that happened during creation. In the same vein, he wasn't originally a suit barely containing nebulas, yet here we are. I absolutely love this piece, and the Earth I created is my favorite part. (I'm honestly not certain why the full piece won't show here?)