MSP Building Contractors logodesign brand identity structure scaffolding construction building icon minimal logo illustrator design branding
Branding project for a client based in the Midlands, UK with strong experience in construction & project management. 🏗🔨

Client wanted something modern, strong, and professional. This project did exactly that. They were over the moon.

For any enquiries or project please email me via will@graphicwill.co.uk or visit http://graphicwill.co.uk/contact 📧 📲

