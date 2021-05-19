Maxime Gillet-Thébault

Episod Sports Studios — Logo Rebrand

Maxime Gillet-Thébault
Maxime Gillet-Thébault
  • Save
Episod Sports Studios — Logo Rebrand movement modern timing chronograph chronometer studio training hiit fitness workout athlete sport brand logo brand design branding brand identity graphic design art direction
Download color palette

Logo rebrand of Episod, a French company specialized in premium sports on demand.

I wanted to offer a little more grip and movement, with a racier logo focused on one of the pillars of the brand's strength: timing.

A new approach to establish its legitimacy as a maker of athletes and the search for precision and excellence in the effort. The logo is made of a custom-made typography transpiring the modern, innovative and sporty aspect. It is accompanied by a chronograph in place of the O, emphasizing the rhythm and performance. The hand is oriented to evoke the positive evolution, but also the beginning of a new session that has just begun ...

Maxime Gillet-Thébault
Maxime Gillet-Thébault

More by Maxime Gillet-Thébault

View profile
    • Like