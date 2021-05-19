Episod Sports Studios — Logo Rebrand

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo rebrand of Episod, a French company specialized in premium sports on demand.
I wanted to offer a little more grip and movement, with a racier logo focused on one of the pillars of the brand's strength: timing.
A new approach to establish its legitimacy as a maker of athletes and the search for precision and excellence in the effort. The logo is made of a custom-made typography transpiring the modern, innovative and sporty aspect. It is accompanied by a chronograph in place of the O, emphasizing the rhythm and performance. The hand is oriented to evoke the positive evolution, but also the beginning of a new session that has just begun ...