Unused Spotify Cover Art

This idea came from a job posting: cover art for a supernatural podcast. I was really excited to create the idea which popped into my head. The SSS stands for their podcast title. The two heads come from the fact that there are two hosts. Sadly, I was not chosen. I was so excited, though, that I decided to go ahead and make it anyway. Honestly, it was a lot of fun and I plan to continue making anything which inspires me like this, whether I get hired or not.