Citrusy

Citrusy fashion illustration portrait fruits apple orange lemon strawberry fruit fashion character design girl vector illustration digital art digital illustration vector illustration
More just-for-fun art! Had a great time playing around with the colors on this one. I wanted it to feel really fresh and summer-y, with a playful vibe to pair well with the bold shapes. Hope ya like!

