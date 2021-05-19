Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brian M. Peters

Icons

Icons education college icon set degrees website ui design vector icons branding
Some icon for a brand I've been working a lot on of late. These all correspond to a program specific college degree. Any guesses as to what icons = what degrees? Feedback welcome :)

Posted on May 19, 2021
