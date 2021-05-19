Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marcin Krupiński

Lonico loans – New Dashboard – v2

Lonico loans – New Dashboard – v2
Here is my new design of customer's dashboard for previewing and managing current loans and related activities. After gathered and analysed feedback from my previous version, I have created a new and refreshed dashboard's style for Lonico platform.

Lonico offers loans for customers using modern ways of communication.

👋 Follow me and check out my other media:
mkrupinski.pl & Behance.

Rebound of
Lonico loans — Dashboard
By Marcin Krupiński
Marcin Krupiński
Marcin Krupiński
