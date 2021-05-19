Trending designs to inspire you
🎦🎦 Download Effect 🎦🎦
Transform your photo to painting with just a few clicks and get real original piece of art! Open your photo, simply brush over your subject and just play the action. It’s really that simple! Using the painting Photoshop action, creating this advanced Photoshop painting effect has never been this easy and fun.
The action will do all the work for you, leaving you fully layered and customizable results that you can further modify. Every element is a single layer. The action will also create 25 color looks that you can choose from.