illustrator tutorial basic

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Learn the fundamentals of Adobe Illustrator and the way to use the foremost common tools and functions to make vector art! this is often not your typical tutorial, this is often a really quick video showing as many of the fundamentals as possible.
download free:
http://graphicdesignspot.com/tutorials/adobe-illustrator-tutorials-for-beginners/