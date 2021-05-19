Fiona Art

SANDWICH acrylic pour ~ FLIP CUP and MARBLE pour ~ Fluid art pai

SANDWICH acrylic pour ~ FLIP CUP and MARBLE pour ~ Fluid art pai
In this step by step tutorial I will show you how to create fluid art painting with sandwich flip cup technique. I will mix my paints with few drops of Pentart silicone oil to create cells and then I will create some nice paterns with rolling marbles.

Technique: Sadwich pour, Flip cup and marble pour

Video: https://youtu.be/G1KPzuauKlE

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam primary yellow
- Amsterdam vermilion
- Amsterdam briliant green
- Amsterdam turquiose blue
- Windsor & Newton windsor blue
- Windsor & Newton permanent magenta
- Vallejo permanent violet

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
