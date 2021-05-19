Meg – App Store UI kit (Version 2.0)

Trending designs to inspire you
✅ Download Link ✅
Meg is a productivity app iOS UI Kit for Figma, XD and Photoshop. Designed with clean screen design trends. Includes light and dark mode. This modern design template is easy to customize. The kit includes 64 stylish screens and hundreds of components to help design your next projects, and speed up your design workflow.
features
64 Screen design for Figma
64 Screen design for XD
64 organized .PSD files