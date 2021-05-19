Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fashion Accessories Store Template (Dark version)

Fashion Accessories Store Template (Dark version) gradient blur gradient ui ux ui design ux design mobil app blur minimal simple 3d illustration 3d illustration clean chart progress bar card dashboard
Download Link

“Fashion Accessories Store Template (Dark version)” is modern, clean, multiple functions and professionally. Minimal style Design, dark mode theme. Include 3 breakpoints ( Desktop, table, mobile )

features

43 Screen design for Figma
43 Screen design for XD
43 organized .PSD files
Full width: 1920px.

