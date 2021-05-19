Danielle Pritchett

The Gospels

The Gospels minimal illustration print design book
The Bible is God’s living and breathing word. The interior deserves to have room to breathe and speak life. I wanted to create a simple and beautiful reading experience without losing important study tools such as chapter and verse numbers.

To do this I based everything off of greek inspired letterforms combined with fig tree illustrations. The four illustrations each represent one of the four gospels.

Posted on May 19, 2021
