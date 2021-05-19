Gaz Newton - Lovheroin [LP]

Here it is! Here's the final art for Gaz Newton's Loveheroin album.

You can listen to the album on Bandcamp, Apple Music, and beyond.

You should also absolutely pick up one of the physical records (we had to adjust the art on the sticker just a pinch, so there would be an indication of which side is which). Buy it directly from the label on Bandcamp.

The $45 price tag includes shipping to the USA. The record itself is 17€/$20.

I'm so proud of the hard work done with Gaz/My Dear Recordings/Pamela Hute on that one.