Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Simon Birky Hartmann

Gaz Newton - Lovheroin [LP]

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Gaz Newton - Lovheroin [LP] sbh the shop surreal weird textured digital collage collage collage art album art
Gaz Newton - Lovheroin [LP] sbh the shop surreal weird textured digital collage collage collage art album art
Gaz Newton - Lovheroin [LP] sbh the shop surreal weird textured digital collage collage collage art album art
Gaz Newton - Lovheroin [LP] sbh the shop surreal weird textured digital collage collage collage art album art
Download color palette
  1. the-shop-gaz-newton-untitled-lp-c6r6-3800x3800-mockup.jpg
  2. the-shop-gaz-newton-untitled-lp-c6r6-2048x2048.jpg
  3. the-shop-gaz-newton-untitled-lp-c6r6-mockup-02-1600x1036.jpg
  4. gaz-newton-loveheroin-lp-apple-music.png

Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [LP]

Price
$45
Buy now
Available on gaznewton.bandcamp.com
Good for sale
Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [LP]

Here it is! Here's the final art for Gaz Newton's Loveheroin album.

You can listen to the album on Bandcamp, Apple Music, and beyond.

You should also absolutely pick up one of the physical records (we had to adjust the art on the sticker just a pinch, so there would be an indication of which side is which). Buy it directly from the label on Bandcamp.

The $45 price tag includes shipping to the USA. The record itself is 17€/$20.

I'm so proud of the hard work done with Gaz/My Dear Recordings/Pamela Hute on that one.

The shop gaz newton untitled lp c6r5 stacked animated 4x
Rebound of
Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [LP]
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like