Fidgeting Hands

My worst nervous habit: picking my hands. It's a nervous habit and an annoying one. I just can't sit still. I constantly need to be fidgeting with something. A lot of times this means picking the skin around my nails. My hands are the source of my worst habit but also my greatest gift: my creativity. This series of prints shows my love for my creativity but my dislike for my bad habits.