Travel App - Hopper Home Screen Redesign

When we think about traveling, we also think about our accommodation, flight prices, and so on. I found myself looking for apps where I can find accessible flight prices. Hopper is one of them, however, while using the app, I found some specific things that were frustrating me. I decided to start by redesigning the app's home screen.
I would love to hear your thoughts and feedback.

