Metric Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fun little typeface poster. Metric typeface was designed by the Klim Type Foundry based on west Berlin street signs. This poster showcases the typeface while comparing it to subway signage in New York City. It showcases the similarities between urban area typefaces across the globe.