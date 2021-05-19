Danielle Pritchett

Metric Poster

Metric Poster minimal typography design
Fun little typeface poster. Metric typeface was designed by the Klim Type Foundry based on west Berlin street signs. This poster showcases the typeface while comparing it to subway signage in New York City. It showcases the similarities between urban area typefaces across the globe.

Posted on May 19, 2021
