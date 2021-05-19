Collingar - Aesthetic Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

Introducing, Collingar - An Aesthetic Serif Font with italic version!

Collingar is a classic and modern serif with a bunch of ligatures that will make your poster, cover or logo even more stunning and stand out! With italic version that you can use as a complimentary! You can use this font as a complement of your script collections or use this font as a stand alone font for several purposes such as a wedding invitations or even your own branding! This fonts support Multi Language and already PUA Encoded!