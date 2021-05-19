Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Belliard Théo

Daily UI 02

Belliard Théo
Belliard Théo
  • Save
Daily UI 02 card checkout card dail ui 02 daily100challenge uxdesign uidesign ui challenge
Download color palette

Hi ! 👋

2nd shot for the Daily UI Challenge : Credit Card Checkout

Don't forget to press "L" if you like the shot !

Belliard Théo
Belliard Théo

More by Belliard Théo

View profile
    • Like