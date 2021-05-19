Plant care app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The app was created for the plant store. So that customers can take care of their plants in time. With this app, people will not be afraid to buy new plants and enjoy the process. Their plants will be strong and healthy.
Get in touch: sila1design@gmail.com
