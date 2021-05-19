Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MOHAMMAD ZUBAIR PASHA

Web 1920 21 2x

MOHAMMAD ZUBAIR PASHA
MOHAMMAD ZUBAIR PASHA
  • Save
Web 1920 21 2x
Download color palette

The new way of social media design is here.
It was very easy to handle with uniq UI which mostly liked by you all. We prepare to launch full UI with prototype.

If you want to hire me mail me
acentiodesigns@gmail.com
zubairdesigns1@gmail.com

You can follow me on Instagram
Here is the Link https://www.instagram.com/acentiodesigns/
https://www.instagram.com/itszubair_designs/

Follow me on Linkedin
Link is https://www.linkedin.com/in/zubair-mohammad-802585132/

Posted on May 19, 2021
MOHAMMAD ZUBAIR PASHA
MOHAMMAD ZUBAIR PASHA

More by MOHAMMAD ZUBAIR PASHA

View profile
    • Like