Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Doug Rodas

Morita Rain

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Hire Me
  • Save
Morita Rain packaging design label design design umbrella rain vegetables chillies artwork handmade character design character illustration
Download color palette

Illustration created for the label design of the first sauce launched by The Sauce Connection, an Australia-based business that produces and sells Latino-inspired dips.

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
Hire Me

More by Doug Rodas

View profile
    • Like