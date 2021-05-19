Matt Sanchez

Remote Work Website

Remote Work Website ux branding remote working long distance migration web design tourism travel web website west virginia remote work remote
Ascend WV was an interesting project because it needed to move so quickly. No wireframes, and only about a week to design and a week to develop. The website goal is intended to inspire people to come and work remotely in West Virginia by using tourism as the core marketing concept. Fun and challenging project!

UX Designer based in Charlotte, NC

