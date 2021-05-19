3D Mania

3d Male&Female Character Set

Happy beautiful female and male characters are busy with different activities. Set of 3d smiling woman and man in different poses in two formats: PSD and PNG. You can easily change the background for the characters in Adobe Photoshop. All PSD files are well-organized and layered.

You will get:

12 PSD well-organized layered files
12 PNG files (5760x3240 px) with transparent background

