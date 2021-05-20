The founders web site design interaction

Hey all,

Founders, it’s a networking platform for business owners who strive to be a part of something bigger than just their business.

In today’s reality, business owners need to be gathered to overcome the economic situation in the world—this initiative was created by two founders and designed by me. I wanted to invest more than I can in the business. So I made this website looks attractive to other people just like me. I asked myself what will force me to join. Why should I become a part of this collaboration? And know what? I found those answers, so that how I created this beautiful and red design. It inspires me to make more.

Why would you like to join such a community?

Design — Figma

Animation — AE

