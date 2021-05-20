Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Taras Migulko

The founders web site design interaction

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
The founders web site design interaction homepagedesign homepage design home screen homepage ui home page homepage home landing design landing page design landing page landingpage landing website website design web design webdesign web design ux ui
The founders web site design interaction homepagedesign homepage design home screen homepage ui home page homepage home landing design landing page design landing page landingpage landing website website design web design webdesign web design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.mp4
  2. founders.png
  3. 1.png

Hey all,
Founders, it’s a networking platform for business owners who strive to be a part of something bigger than just their business.

In today’s reality, business owners need to be gathered to overcome the economic situation in the world—this initiative was created by two founders and designed by me. I wanted to invest more than I can in the business. So I made this website looks attractive to other people just like me. I asked myself what will force me to join. Why should I become a part of this collaboration? And know what? I found those answers, so that how I created this beautiful and red design. It inspires me to make more.
Why would you like to join such a community?

Design — Figma
Animation — AE

************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like