Mirko Martic

Ecommerce Landing Page (ihave)

Mirko Martic
Mirko Martic
  • Save
Ecommerce Landing Page (ihave) @design @ui
Download color palette

Landing page from "ihave" company for A18 wireless headset. Goal was to increase monthly purchase rate by 20% which we succeeded. This is part of product page with element for sales increasing.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Mirko Martic
Mirko Martic

More by Mirko Martic

View profile
    • Like