3D Workspace

( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛) Download Link ( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛)



Bring positive energy on your project. You'll get 2 workspace illustration in .png and .blend file format. Usable for any Landings, Apps, Games, Presentations, and any other projects. fully costumizable in Blender.

Highlights

2 .blend and 2 .png

high quality render, Each illustration rendered in 3000 x 3000 px

Change Colors and Texture in Blender

Organized layer .blend