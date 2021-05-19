3D Mania

3D Workspace

3D Workspace pages landing flat design flat illustration flat design 3d workspace 3d concept vector illustration flat web page agency app 3d character 3d art 3d illustration conceptual 3d animation
Bring positive energy on your project. You'll get 2 workspace illustration in .png and .blend file format. Usable for any Landings, Apps, Games, Presentations, and any other projects. fully costumizable in Blender.

2 .blend and 2 .png
high quality render, Each illustration rendered in 3000 x 3000 px
Change Colors and Texture in Blender
Organized layer .blend

