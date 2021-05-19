Gennady Savinov

Sineplay Logo

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov
  • Save
Sineplay Logo ui gradient sine brand identity branding abstract logo design community digital modern movie production video gennady savinov logo design media play s logomark s letter s logo
Download color palette

Logo for the video production company.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov

More by Gennady Savinov

View profile
    • Like