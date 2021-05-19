Gaz Newton - Loveheroin [LP]

After scrapping the EP, we decided to tackle the art for the album itself.

The first idea was to go back to some of the themes of the singles, but adding elements that belonged to all the stories being told in the songs.

The second idea ended up being used as the art for the single City Song, after a few adjustments. It's worth noting that some of these pieces were created contiguously to each other.

The third set of ideas are directly born of the EP art experiments. The guitar and bass are heard on the record, the glasses are the singer's, and there are plenty of visual easter eggs hidden everywhere.

The fourth set came together once we were finally fed up with that burning phone imagery, and decided to get away from it. The Studio du Maine Noir, where the album was finalized, is led by Pamela Hute. She LOVES vintage/analog gear, had gotten a new reel to reel deck, so the reel felt like a fitting new element to play with.

The fifth set is where things finally started to click together. We were able to go beyond the burning phone funk we were stuck in, using some of the ideas behind our successful approach for the single City Song.

From there, we simplified things (removed elements like the lyrics, some other extra visual fluff that was muddying things), and did a lot of color variations.

We did one more change: we moved the type to the top, and shrunk the size of the paper texture "ground" at the bottom. This gives more breathing room to the art, and lets all the elements find a better balance. You can more details of that last one in the attachments, along with a fair amount of color variations.