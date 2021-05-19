iPad Weather Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Another app missing in iPad’s tool belt is Weather.
With the acquisition of Dark Sky, Apple has a great opportunity to not only bring Weather to the iPad, but to include a whole host of new tools. There are a few features in Dark Sky that I would love to see in the weather app. Weather could provide even more data points, send precipitation notifications, and add the ability to select a day or time to get specific forecast information.
The biggest problem (pun intended) I set out to solve in my design was transposing the iconic design of the iPhone app to iPad's large screen format.
Adding a sidebar not only provides a space to keep favorite locations for easy access, it creates a condensed area that's easier to fill without getting an overbearing amount of information all at once.
Do you think there's a chance that Apple will bring Weather to iPadOS 15?
