iPad Weather Concept

iPad Weather Concept human interface apple watch wwdc uxuidesign uxui ipados15 ios15 ipados ios appleconcept
Another app missing in iPad’s tool belt is Weather.

With the acquisition of Dark Sky, Apple has a great opportunity to not only bring Weather to the iPad, but to include a whole host of new tools. There are a few features in Dark Sky that I would love to see in the weather app. Weather could provide even more data points, send precipitation notifications, and add the ability to select a day or time to get specific forecast information.

The biggest problem (pun intended) I set out to solve in my design was transposing the iconic design of the iPhone app to iPad's large screen format.

Adding a sidebar not only provides a space to keep favorite locations for easy access, it creates a condensed area that's easier to fill without getting an overbearing amount of information all at once.

Do you think there's a chance that Apple will bring Weather to iPadOS 15?

