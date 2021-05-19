Harshit Panwar

Brand Identity of an eSports Group - Illegal

Brand Identity of an eSports Group - Illegal
A detailed logo with added shadow and lights for enhancing its look and thickening its border to make it bold.

Complimenting this logo, I added a gray, blue, and red color as their brand color to show the dynamic, energy, prestige & classy.

Hope you enjoy it and let me know your thoughts as always. Appreciate you stopping by!

For project inquiry, mail me at hpgraphics2021@gmail.com

