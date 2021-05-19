Ronak Rathod

Calculator App

Ronak Rathod
Ronak Rathod
  • Save
Calculator App app design uiux ux ux design ui ui design neumorphic design
Download color palette

A Neumorphic Design Concept of Calculator app. (Light Mode)
Feedback appreciated, Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Ronak Rathod
Ronak Rathod

More by Ronak Rathod

View profile
    • Like