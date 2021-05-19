Michelle Smiling

Parque 93 - Bogotá

Parque 93 - Bogotá green trees places colors vector vector illustration city flat lines gradients digital 93 bogotá park illustration
I visited this park at Bogotá that I found really nice so I thought about making an illustration of it :)

I took some pictures so I could make a sketch and finally get to vectorize the illustration.
I employed lines with organic figures, geometric shapes and gradients.
Hope you like it :)

