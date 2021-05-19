My goodness, it’s been a rough couple of days. I haven’t had any time to really compose any type of art. My partner and I had two pet rats pass away in a matter of 10 hours. They were cage mates and brothers from the same litter. They couldn’t live without each other. It was depressing, yet beautiful. Their bond was so powerful, one death took them both.

Kind of like a Nebula. It is so distant and already dead by the time we see it. It’s depressing, yet beautiful. I was pulled into this piece of art that I didn’t notice anything else around me. I zoned out and forced myself to travel through space and time, where nothing yet everything mattered at the same time. It was so beyond me, yet I was there in that moment.

My mind is kind of cluttered and empty at the same time. This is my journey. If you’re reading this, thank you.