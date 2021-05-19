Victor Emisho

Android 12 Music Player

Android 12 Music Player youtubemusic musicapp google pastel uiux appdesign android app design materialyou android12
I'm probably the most excited person alive about the recent announcement of Android 12 & Material You, so much I was inspired to do an Android 12 themed design.
So here's my spin on Youtube music in Android 12's pastel-themed world. Hope you like it.

Illlustration by @elenwinata

