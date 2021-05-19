Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Magdalena Morzuch

now! eco tights packaging / 2021

Magdalena Morzuch
Magdalena Morzuch
  • Save
now! eco tights packaging / 2021 tights eco fashion art direction logo minimal vector branding design
Download color palette

Now! is the first tights in the world in 100% made of yarns certified with Global Recycled Standard.
Project made for the Polish company Gabriella.
more: www.now.gabriella.pl/en/

Tights now! received the MUST HAVE! award, in the 11th edition of the plebiscite organized by the Łódź Design Festival.
more: www.musthave.lodzdesign.com

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Magdalena Morzuch
Magdalena Morzuch

More by Magdalena Morzuch

View profile
    • Like