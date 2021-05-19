now! eco tights packaging / 2021

Now! is the first tights in the world in 100% made of yarns certified with Global Recycled Standard.

Project made for the Polish company Gabriella.

more: www.now.gabriella.pl/en/

Tights now! received the MUST HAVE! award, in the 11th edition of the plebiscite organized by the Łódź Design Festival.

more: www.musthave.lodzdesign.com