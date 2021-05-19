now! eco tights packaging / 2021

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Now! is the first tights in the world in 100% made of yarns certified with Global Recycled Standard.
Project made for the Polish company Gabriella.
more: www.now.gabriella.pl/en/
Tights now! received the MUST HAVE! award, in the 11th edition of the plebiscite organized by the Łódź Design Festival.
more: www.musthave.lodzdesign.com