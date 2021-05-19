Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
designbymjay

Fandi

designbymjay
designbymjay
  • Save
Fandi app branding web ui ux design
Download color palette

Fandi Furniture UI design was inspired by a Furniture UI called Fundo.
Its all for practice purpose, Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
designbymjay
designbymjay

More by designbymjay

View profile
    • Like