The Treachery of Non-fungible Tokens

The Treachery of Non-fungible Tokens
Ink and Watercolor, on cardboard cat-food tin separator.

Inspired by a sad tale a friend (@darmacreative, https://dribbble.com/DarumaCreative) related about an fellow artist having their artwork copied and sold by low-life counterfeiters via the NFT racket.

Also, cursive still sucks. Don't miss it.

Rough translation: "This is not a cat food tin."
Admittedly, while I do create some very high art, I don't speak French.

Original on sale: $10,000,000.00 USD
Serious purchase inquiries only.

h00j_nerd dangerously misusing ink and watercolor tools...
