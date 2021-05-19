The Treachery of Non-fungible Tokens

Ink and Watercolor, on cardboard cat-food tin separator.

Inspired by a sad tale a friend (@darmacreative, https://dribbble.com/DarumaCreative) related about an fellow artist having their artwork copied and sold by low-life counterfeiters via the NFT racket.

Also, cursive still sucks. Don't miss it.

Rough translation: "This is not a cat food tin."

Admittedly, while I do create some very high art, I don't speak French.

Original on sale: $10,000,000.00 USD

Serious purchase inquiries only.