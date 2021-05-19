Imon Hossen

Star agro

Imon Hossen
Imon Hossen
  • Save
Star agro iconic logo agriculture farming logo abstract logo leaf logo green logo star logo star agro agriculture logo colorful logo ui app logo logo business vector illustration graphic design brand identity branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi,
This is my Star agrp logo design
I hope you enjoy my logo design shot.
Thanks.

Let's work together!
Email - imongdbd@gmail.com

Imon Hossen
Imon Hossen

More by Imon Hossen

View profile
    • Like