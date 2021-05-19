Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avery Elias

Clara illustrated shopping pattern

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
  • Save
Clara illustrated shopping pattern procreateapp web design blue stripes landingpage startup boxes green digitalart illustation pattern texture cart shopping app shopping
Download color palette

A closer look at some patterns and textures created for Clara, a digital shopping app.

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

More by Avery Elias

View profile
    • Like