Pires Cerullo

#ToDesignChallenge - Where Should I Go?

Pires Cerullo
Pires Cerullo
  • Save
#ToDesignChallenge - Where Should I Go?
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is my design for a ToDesign Challenge prompt on creating an app that incorporates a Map in it.

Tell me what you think of my design in the comment section below. Feel free to give any feedbacks! Don’t forget to give a like (❤️) on this post.

——
Design by @piresc16
Design tools : Figma

ToDesign is a weekly UI design challenge and community to help improve UI design skills.
——
Come along and join in this challenge! For more info please contact @todesignchallenge ✨

#todesignchallenge #todesign #uidesignchallenge #uiux #uidesign #mobileapp #userinterface #userinterfacedesign #uiinspiration #designchallenge #weeklyui #uidesigners #uiinspiration #userexperience #productdesign #interfacedesign #uiweeklychallenge #weeklychallenge #website #indonesiandesigner #designer #freelancer #uifreelance #uidesigncommunity #designcommunity #design #designer #designjourney #uxdesign #student

Posted on May 19, 2021
Pires Cerullo
Pires Cerullo

More by Pires Cerullo

View profile
    • Like