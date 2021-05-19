Jinal Shah

App wireframe

App wireframe sketches concert concept ticket resale black white high fidelity low-fiedelity wireframing wireframe apple ios app design app design visual design experiment uiux ui
App wireframes
Practice Shot | Quick exploration
Why should we use dribbble for fancy shots only?
Feedback, Suggestion is welcomed

