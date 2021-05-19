Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pires Cerullo

#ToDesignChallenge - When's My Meeting?

Pires Cerullo
Pires Cerullo
  • Save
#ToDesignChallenge - When's My Meeting?
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is my design for a ToDesign Challenge prompt on creating an app that have Calendar in it.

Tell me what you think of my design in the comment section below. Feel free to give any feedbacks! Don’t forget to give a like (❤️) on this post.

——
Design by @piresc16
Design tools : sketch

ToDesign is a weekly UI design challenge and community to help improve UI design skills.
——
Come along and join in this challenge! For more info please contact @todesignchallenge ✨

#todesignchallenge #todesign #uidesignchallenge #uiux #uidesign #mobileapp #userinterface #userinterfacedesign #uiinspiration #designchallenge #weeklyui #uidesigners #uiinspiration #userexperience #productdesign #interfacedesign #uiweeklychallenge #weeklychallenge #website #indonesiandesigner #designer #freelancer #uifreelance #uidesigncommunity #designcommunity #design #designer #designjourney #uxdesign #student

Posted on May 19, 2021
Pires Cerullo
Pires Cerullo

More by Pires Cerullo

View profile
    • Like