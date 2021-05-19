CJM Engineering - Logo Design

Nick Budrewicz

Logo design for Close, Jensen & Miller engineering and construction

ℹ️ CJM wanted a logo and identity which represented both their services and founder’s partnership, which mainly focused on their initials (CJM).
www.nickbuddesign.com

Behance | Instagram

Logo & identity designer with a penchant for football crests
