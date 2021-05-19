Sarah Lloyd

IU Little 500 Poster Concept

Sarah Lloyd
Sarah Lloyd
Hire Me
  • Save
IU Little 500 Poster Concept print poster typography illustrator design
Download color palette

Concept design for Indiana University's annual bike race. Went with digital programming aesthetic because the event was being streamed online this year.

lloyd_project2.pdf
600 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Sarah Lloyd
Sarah Lloyd
Designing and coding my way to my dream career.
Hire Me

More by Sarah Lloyd

View profile
    • Like